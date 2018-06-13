WeWork Officially Opens First Dublin Location

13 Jun 2018 | 10.15 am

Workspace company WeWork has officially opened its first location at Iveagh Court on the corner of Harcourt Road and Charlemont Street in Dublin 2, the first of three locations planned for the city.

The Iveagh Court building has capacity for 1,000 people and the company says it’s full. The opening brings the number of WeWork locations to 74 cities and 22 countries.

The company provides office spaces of various sizes and scalable business services for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes.

General manager Leni Zneimer said: “We’re delighted to open our first of many buildings in Ireland, one of the most important tech hubs and most exciting business and creative communities in Europe. There’s a thriving ecosystem here in Dublin so it made total sense for us to expand here. We’re looking forward to continuing to build our community here, and will also be opening our George’s Quay and Dublin Landings spaces shortly.

“We’re increasingly seeing larger companies prioritise exemplary employee experiences that provide a sense of community and cultural engagement. Those large companies want to remain innovative and dynamic and foster qualities associated with startups. We already have large companies such as HSBC, Barclays, Microsoft and Salesforce in our locations and look forward to adding many more.”

Dedicated desks in Iveagh Court start from €470 per month, with hot desks priced from €390 per month. For private office space, monthly pricing is: 1 seat €760; 2 seats €1,440; 3 seats €2,160; 4 seats €2,700; 5 seats€3,200; 6 seats €3,800; 8 seats €4,850; 9 seats €5,700; 10 seats €6,050; 11 – 20 seats €7,600-€12,000; 21 – 50 seats €13,400-€24,900.