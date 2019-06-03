WestJet Links Dublin And Calgary

03 Jun 2019 | 02.30 pm

WestJet has commenced its three times weekly direct service from Dublin Airport to Calgary in Alberta, Canada.

The route is operated with a Boeing Dreamliner aircraft and is the only scheduled service between the two cities. WestJet’s Calgary service offers onward connections to 24 destinations, including Vancouver and Las Vegas.

The Dublin-Calgary route operates on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. Flights depart Dublin at 13.45 and arrive in Calgary at 15.05.

Calgary/Dublin flights are on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, departing 20.45 and arriving in Dublin at 11.40 the following day.

Calgary is one of six Canadian destinations served directly from Dublin Airport this summer, joining Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, Halifax and Hamilton.

WestJet is Canada’s second largest airline and is headquartered in Calgary. It operates about 725 flights daily to 105 destinations. Dublin was WestJet’s first transatlantic destination, as the airline launched its Dublin-St. John’s Newfoundland service in the summer of 2014.

The airline switched its services between Dublin and St. John’s to a six times weekly service to Halifax in April this year.

Passenger throughput at Dublin Airport in the first four months of 2019 was 9.3 million passengers, a 7% increase over the same period last year.

Photo: (l-r) Jon Woolf, DAA; Jim Kelly, Ireland ambassador to Canada; and WestJet’s Mark Porter.