Westin Hotel Adds 19 Bedrooms And ‘Library’

18 Sep 2019 | 01.17 pm

The Westin Dublin hotel in the centre the capital has added 19 new bedrooms and expanded its Atrium Lounge in a redesign that has also created a new space called The Library.

The investment uses space that was once part of the former AIB sandstone building on the corner of Westmoreland Street and College Street. The Library (pictured below) sits beside the expanded Atrium, and is described by the hotel as “a more intimate and private setting, with deep burgundy tones, Irish mahogany bookshelves and focal marble fireplace”.

The development was created and overseen by Dublin-based architecture and interior-design firm NODA. They made use of hand-painted wall coverings with floral motifs, bespoke furniture, antique mirrors and pendant lamps. In the new new bedrooms (pictured) they chose the Irish coastline as the theme to inspire the decor.

Bronze, wood, and dramatic photography all figure, with shapes and textures suggesting cliff edges, sand, and water, using natural materials such as Donegal linen.

The Westin Dublin is part of Westin Hotels & Resorts, which has more than 200 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, and is owned by Marriott International, the largest hotel chain in the world.