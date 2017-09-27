West Coast N17 Upgraded To Motorway

27 Sep 2017 | 03.25 pm

Rural and community development minister Michael Ring has opened the newly-upgraded, 54-kilometre stretch of motorway between Gort and Tuam in Co Galway, bringing an end to bottlenecks on the route at Tuam, Claregalway, Oranmore, Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan and Gort.

The new motorway, built at an estimated cost of €550 million, creates a seamless drive from Tuam to Limerick via Galway, Ennis and Shannon. It was built by the Direct Route consortium made up of the Marguerite Fund, InfraRed Capital Partners, John Sisk & Son, Lagan Construction Group, Roadbridge and Strabag SE under a PPP agreement.

The road is of motorway standard from Gort to the Kilmore junction near Tuam (a distance of 53.2km) and a dual carriageway type 2 cross section from the Kilmore roundabout to the Mountpotter roundabout north of Tuam (a distance of 4.2km).

Minister Ring said: “The new road will bring a huge improvement to connectivity west of the Shannon, and multinational companies like Apple are showing great vision in planning a major facility close to the new interchange on the M6 which is 180km from the M50, 69km from Shannon Airport and 80km from Knock Airport. It’s the type of development that is needed to counteract the regional imbalance and it is infrastructure like this that makes it possible.”

Traffic Projections

Projections of the likely traffic on the M17/18, released in August 2014, were that the southern section of the route would carry 8,000 vehicles per day while the northern section, between the N63 and Tuam, would carry 7,300 vehicles daily after opening.

By 2030, the NRA predicted that average annual daily traffic flow would be 10,000 vehicles on the southern section and 9,500 on the northern section, despite the design capacity of a four-lane motorway being 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles a day.

If correct, the toll-free Gort-Tuam motorway will operate at less than a quarter of its capacity. This would mean the route well behind the worst-performing motorways, the M9 to Waterford and the M3 through Co Meath, both of which carry more than 20,000 vehicles per day, according to the NRA.

The Direct Route consortium will be in line for compensation payments if traffic levels fail to rise to the NRA’s projections. For example, both the M3 and the Limerick Tunnel, a duo of PPP projects, have underperformed in terms of traffic projections, leading to multi-million euro payouts to their operators for each year of slack traffic.