Welltel To Expand Workforce To Over 200

14 Jul 2021 | 11.41 am

Business communications company Welltel is to add 25 new jobs to its existing tally of 180, following a series of four acquisitions since February last year.

The new roles include project and product managers, sales and marketing personnel, and technical engineers and are intended to support expansion and growth.

Following its latest acquisition of cloud specialist Strencom in May, the company is forecasting turnover of €38m this year.

Chief executive Ross Murray (pictured) said: “As we continue on our growth path, including our ‘buy-and-build’ acquisition strategy, we need the right people to support this expansion.

“Throughout the pandemic the increased demand for well-connected and secure digital workplaces has been driving business growth, and we are committed to rounding out our capabilities in these areas with continued investment in our people, as well as our suite of products.”

Customers include Permanent TSB, KBC Bank, AnPost Insurance, Three Ireland, and the AA, as well as a number of local authorities. The company’s industry partners include Palo Alto, Fortinet, and Avaya, and it is also a Microsoft Gold Partner.