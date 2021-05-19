Welltel Acquires Cloud Specialist Strencom

19 May 2021 | 08.09 am

IT and telecoms specialist Welltel has acquired Cork company Strencom, and the enlarged company is forecasting revenue of €38m for this year.

Welltel provides IT infrastructure services, business telephone systems, and VOIP, SIP and data services, while Strencom deals in managed connectivity and managed cloud solutions.

Strencom has 30 staff and will continue to trade as a standalone brand. Customers include Europcar, Fujifilm, DPS, Alliance Medical, and Insomnia Coffee.

Welltel chief executive Ross Murray said: “We are delighted to announce the addition of Strencom to the Welltel portfolio as part of our wider acquisition strategy for growth. Strencom’s secure managed connectivity and cloud solutions expertise rounds out our offering for Irish enterprises.

“Strencom’s secure data connectivity, cloud infrastructure and managed hosting are new services for the group, and when layered with Welltel’s specialist voice solutions, creates a one-stop provider for business customers. It drives our secure connectivity proposition and offers a natural migration path to the secure cloud. This is especially important with the acceleration of the digital workplace, and in securing the hybrid workforce of the future.

“Their base in Cork also bolsters our regional presence and builds on our existing locations in Cork and Kildare. We are also delighted to add to our customer base in the UK, with Strencom’s business there.”

Strencom chief executive Tim Murphy stated: “This is a great fit for Strencom staff and customers, as it provides more opportunities for the business as well as offering a greater depth of solutions with the added portfolio of unified communications and IT services that Welltel brings.

“After 20 years building Strencom from the ground up, it was important that any acquirer would be right for both staff and customers, and I think we have achieved that with Welltel.”

Photo: Tim Murphy (right) with Welltel’s Ross Murray (left) and John Quinn. (Pic: John Ohle)