Welltel Acquires Capstone Intelligent Solutions

22 Apr 2021 | 08.32 am

Ross Murray’s Welltel has acquired Capstone Intelligent Solutions, a contact centre based in Sandyford, Co Dublin.

Capstone implements and manages unified communications solutions using voice, video, data, recording, and customer interaction tools. According to Welltel, turnover in 2020 was c.€8.5m.

Capstone will integrate immediately into the Welltel operation, adding 30 staff to the payroll.

Capstone’s clients include Three Ireland, The AA, KBC Bank Ireland, and An Post Insurance.

Capstone Intelligent Solutions Ltd was established in 2007 by Fergus Kelly (42) and Marcus Spillane (47), with Kelly owning 90% of the venture.

The company booked a net profit of €57,000 in 2019 and had negative net worth of €230,00 at year end. Liabilities included €725,000 in deferred income invoiced during the year and relating to 2020.

The company had 20 people employed in 2019 at a payroll cost of €1.5m. Year-end trade debtors were €330,000 and prepayments and accrued income totaled €370.000.

The company was also owed €330,000 by associated companies. The deal with Welltel also includes Capstone Intelligent Solutions Europe Ltd, and Capstone Intelligent Solutions UK Ltd.

Welltel CEO Ross Murray commented: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Capstone as part of Welltel’s strategic plan for growth. The merging of our two companies will enhance our cloud contact centre and unified communications capabilities, and enable us to provide these services on a wider scale for customers.

“Capstone brings to Welltel a loyal customer base and a highly-skilled, specialist workforce built over a ten-year period. Its impressive Net Promoter score of 9 underscores Capstone’s market-leading customer-focused service delivery.”

John Quinn, executive chairman at Welltel, added: “This is the latest step in our ongoing buy-and-build strategy. We are continuing to seek out great companies aligned with our business so that we can accelerate the growth of our Irish and European communications and IT services business. We look forward to making more acquisitions as the year progresses.”

Photo: Ross Murray (left) with John Quinn (centre) and Capstone’s Fergus Kelly. (Pic John Ohle)