Wellness And Tech Summit Planned For March 2022

23 Nov 2021 | 08.32 am

The inaugural Well-Tech World Summit has been announced for the Mansion House, Dublin, from 21-23 March 2022.

The event is billed as a global three-day conference that will explore and celebrate innovation, thought-leadership and opportunities within the wellness and technology crossover space.

Topics under discussion will include health tech, sex tech and wearables. Workshops will span Ayurveda, yoga and meditation, while opening night and closing night receptions will feature live music performances from top Irish artists.

The full programme is due to be announced in January 2022.

Founder and event organiser Beth Lauren (pictured) said Dublin has become the European hub for innovation, and a favourite destination for techies and tourists alike.

“That’s why I have chosen this capital city as the perfect place to launch the Well-Tech World Summit,” said Lauren.

“Well-Tech World Summit will be the place where the wellness and technology ecosystems come together to create opportunities, share ideas and work together to ensure the collective health and wellbeing of all countries.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available across different price levels. Among the rewards being offered are tickets to a private wellness day taking place on the Saturday after the conference, opening and closing night private reception tickets, daily breakfast and lunch, as well as morning yoga and meditation sessions.

Beth Lauren, who lives in New York, is an Ayurveda wellness counsellor and founder of Sangha NYC, a company that offers Ayurvedic medicines and lifestyle and dietary counselling services. She lived in Dublin from 2009-2011.

Lauren is also founder of Sangha Shtetl, a line of wellness comfort foods that fuse traditional Jewish recipes with classic Ayurvedic herbs and spices.

Here memoir Reeling: Misadventures in Moviemaking, Money, and Love chronicles her healing journey from rape survivor to a wellness professional.