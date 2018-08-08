State Subsidised Firms Employ 29% In Private Sector

08 Aug 2018 | 11.20 am

The number of people employed in companies supported by Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta now accounts for about 29% of total employment in business in Ireland, according to the latest Annual Employment Survey.

The three agencies reported a joint total of 428,000 full and part-time employees at client companies in 2017, their highest ever level, and a 5.2% increase in employment levels, or 21,200 jobs more than in 2016.

There were 223,100 people employed by foreign-owned companies and 204,900 in Irish-owned assisted companies in 2017. Employment in foreign-owned firms increased by 5.3% since 2016, with over 11,200 additional jobs, while in Irish-owned firms employment increased by 5.1%, an increase of 9,900 jobs on 2016.

Among foreign-owned companies, the fastest growing sectors were in internationally-traded services. ICT Services increased its share of full-time employment from 30% to 36% between 2008-2017, so that it is now well over a third of total foreign-owned employment in the country.

Business, financial and other services increased employment from 12% to 16%. Food and drink employment dropped from 5% to 3% and the rest of the manufacturing sectors (excluding food, chemicals, medical devices, computer, electronic and optical equipment) fell from 16% to 10%.

Among Irish-owned firms, business, financial and other services increased its share of employment from 17% to 20% and ICT services increased from 10% to 14%.

The net change in full-time employment in foreign-owned firms amounted to 10,700 jobs in 2017, which was lower than the peak over the decade of 13,400 jobs in 2016.

Gross job gains, at 19,400, were lower than the 2016 level of 21,000 and job losses at 8,700 were slightly higher than in 2016. In Irish-owned firms, the net job change in full-time employment at 8,630 was lower than the peak over the decade of 9,900 jobs in 2015.

Gross job gains of 14,500 were lower than the 2015 level of 17,463 jobs. Gross job losses of 5,900 in 2016 were the lowest over the 10-year period.

The full report is available here.