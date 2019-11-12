Weir & Sons Splurges On Cinema Commercial

12 Nov 2019 | 03.08 pm

Dublin jewellery retailer Weir & Sons has invested in a 90-second commercial to mark the family firm’s 150 years in business

The ‘Ambition’ brand advert follows the story of Thomas Weir, a jeweller who arrives in Dublin from Glasgow in 1865. The narrative chronicles his early career as an apprentice jeweller in Dublin, to the founding of his first store in 1869.

His story merges with that of a modern-day female lawyer, who shares the same ambition and work ethic. Her story charts her grafting through college, working hard in a part time job and ultimately achieving her goals.

Marketing Manager Lucinda Andrews, a fifth generation of the Weir family, commented: “Our ad produced by Banjoman Films really captures what Weir & Sons is about, a mixture of heritage and modernity. We love the link to ambition and we love being there for people’s life moments. It is the first time Weir & Sons will have a cinema campaign, which is very exciting.”

The ad spot, directed by Dermot Malone, is very well executed and will likely prompt a plethora of newspaper articles from female columnists appalled at such a blatant soft-sell of aspirational materialism.

Ambition (below) will be in selected cinemas later this month.