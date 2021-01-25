Website Owners Urged To Update Cookie Policies

25 Jan 2021 | 11.39 am

Law firm Mason Hayes & Curran LLP has released the results of its Data Privacy in 2021 survey, which was carried out at a recent webinar attended by over 400 in-house lawyers.

Those surveyed were asked about cookie policies, their biggest data protection risks as well as the issue of processing the data of minors, which is likely to be an area of focus for the Office of the Data Protection Commission (DPC) over the next 12 months.

The DPC released new guidance around the use of cookies on websites in 2020, and unsurprisingly 50% of those surveyed stated that they had changed their cookie policies because of the new guidance. However, 40% haven’t changed their cookie policies.

“After the DPC released their guidance on cookies, there was a 6-month grace period to allow organisations time to examine their current practices and update them accordingly”, commented Philip Nolan, the law firm’s Head of Privacy & Data Security. “That grace period expired in October 2020 so organisations who haven’t reviewed their cookie policies should do so as a matter of urgency.”

One in ten of those surveyed said they had changed their cookie policies, but mainly because they had changed their use of cookies instead of in reaction to the DPC guidance.

“Organisations also need to remember that if they have reach outside of Ireland, they will need to be cognisant of rules around cookies in different jurisdictions. This was evidenced by the recent fines imposed by the CNIL, France’s data protection regulatory body, on Amazon and Google, both with main establishments outside of France,” Nolan added.

Cookies don’t feature highly in the survey respondents’ list of data protection risks. The biggest data protection risk is security breaches (42%), a risk exacerbated by the rise in remote working during the pandemic. International data transfers (19%) and lack of internal controls and documentation (14%) were also considered significant data protection risks.

Oisín Tobin (pictured), Privacy & Data Security Partner, commented: “Organisations are all too aware of the potential for plaintiff litigation by someone affected by a data breach, and we have seen an increase in civil litigation in this area. There is also the reputational risk to an organisation that suffers a data breach.”

Speakers at the webinar also mentioned the likely areas of focus for the DPC in 2021. “One clear area of focus will be the processing of the personal data of minors,” said Tobin. “The DPC released a significant set of proposed standards at the end of 2020 in this area, so it is clearly a priority for them.

“The questions that organisations which currently process the data of anyone under 18 should consider include: Is our privacy policy easily understood by a minor? Are our privacy controls good enough? Do we have safeguards in place and do we have sufficient compliance documentation?”

