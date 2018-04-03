03 Apr 2018 | 02.59 pm

Entrepreneurs Alan Hickey and Sean Murray decided to throw their hats into the e-commerce delivery sector after forgetting their respective wives’ birthdays. They founded WeBringg in 2016 to provide e-tailers with a same-day delivery service – and forgetful spouses with a means of getting gifts delivered fast.

The startup uses a team of crowdsourced drivers and cyclists to deliver products from shops and restaurants to online buyers. “We only do same-day and last-mile deliveries,” Hickey explains. “We aren’t inventing an industry — we’re are disrupting one of the oldest.”

Hickey (31) and Murray (32) are friends from childhood and experienced entrepreneurs. Hickey is co-founder and director of a financial brokerage in Castleknock, Co. Dublin, as well as co-founder of International Golf Advisors. Murray established Locate Digital, a digital marketing firm.

The genesis of the business idea was in 2015 when they wondered why online purchases couldn’t have same-day delivery like food takeaways. “Like every new business we went through a myriad of iterations of what WeBringg might look like, and we settled on the current model in March 2016 and haven’t looked back,” says Hickey.

“Every person we asked said they would prefer their online purchases delivered on the same day, so we knew then we had a market.”

WeBringg advertises for couriers on its website and how often the couriers work is up to them. “Some do two jobs a week, others do 200. We just provide access to the delivery jobs,” says Hickey. Drivers go through a 20-minute on-boarding session, and if they pass muster they work through a smartphone app to claim delivery jobs.

WeBringg’s app platform can connect with point-of-sale systems and provides customers with real-time tracking. Revenue is derived from retailer charges. “What the retailer chooses to do by way of charge to the customer is up to them. Our price is based on flat fee and a per kilometre charge after 10km.”

WeBringg’s retail customers include Just Eat, SuperValu, Powercity and Centra, and the firm has reached the upcoming national final of the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition.

WeBringg hasn’t wasted any time exploring opportunities overseas, and announced last October that it is opening an office in Brisbane, after tying down a logistics deal with Menulog, the largest food ordering platform in Australia.

Cashflow Forecasts

“The startup environment is booming right now,” Hickey adds. “Local Enterprise Offices nationwide are there to help and for startups at a later stage Enterprise Ireland is a phenomenal resource. However, know your limitations in terms of ability and time. Get a board of advisers or directors in place as soon as possible, and seek criticism as much as you can.

“All feedback is positive. This will allow you to plan and execute better. Cashflow is the most important planning exercise you can do. Problems in business are everywhere and cashflow forecasts let you plan for most of them. These projections are also a popular issue for outside advisers to challenge you on.”

Photo: Alan Hickey (left) and Sean Murray