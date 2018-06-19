19 Jun 2018 | 02.10 pm

WeBringg, the Dublin-based e-commerce delivery firm, has acquired Australian tech venture Spatula.

The Perth company is a spinout from the University of Western Australia and specialises in last-mile services. It also provides technology to for on-demand delivery services direct to restaurants and other vendors.

Andrew Walker, founder and CEO of Spatula, described WeBringg as a fast-moving company with a dynamic leadership team and great culture. “We are excited to join the group. Spatula’s deep technology capabilities together with WeBringg’s proven last-mile excellence will set a new bar for delivery for the customer, the retailer and the brand,” he added.

WeBringg was founded by Alan Hickey and Sean Murray in 2016 to provide e-tailers with a same-day delivery service. The startup uses a team of crowdsourced drivers and cyclists to deliver products from shops and restaurants to online buyers.

WeBringg’s app platform can connect with point-of-sale systems and provides customers with real-time tracking. Revenue is derived from retailer charges.

The venture’s retail customers include Just Eat, SuperValu, Powercity and Centra. WeBringg announced last October that it is opening an office in Brisbane, after tying down a logistics deal with Menulog, the largest food ordering platform in Australia. The business also operates in the UK and recently expanded to New Zealand.

“The acquisition of Spatula by WeBringg strengthens our offering to the market,” said Murray. “Andrew and his team have developed world-class SaaS products and our teams joining forces is a statement of our intent to become the last-mile market leaders.”

Photo: Alan Hickey (left) and Sean Murray