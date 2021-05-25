Webinars To Explore Single Market Potential

25 May 2021 | 08.33 am

Enterprise Ireland and the Institute of International and European Affairs are together to host a series of webinars exploring opportunities for business growth in Europe.

The first in the series takes place Friday, May 28, and will be opened by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. The event tuns from 8am to 9.30am.

The ‘Europe is our Future’ webinar series will feature leading voices from the European Commission, Enterprise Ireland, the IIEA, and Irish and European executives whose businesses are active in the Eurozone.

Friday’s opening session will also hear from Kerstin Jorna, director general of DG GROW, European Commission; Neil Naughton, president of Glen Dimplex; Hildagarde McCarville, chief executive of Veolia Nederland; Anne Lanigan, Eurozone regional director with Enterprise Ireland; and Dan O’Brien of the Institute of International and European Affairs.

The webinar series is branded The Untapped Potential of the Single Market for Irish Enterprise.

