WebDoctor Secure €3m And New CEO

15 Sep 2021 | 08.35 am

Health technology platform WebDoctor has secured a €3m investment from VentureWave Capital to accelerate its international expansion and has appointed David Crimmins as its new chief executive.

Crimmins, former commercial director at GloHealth, has previously launched and marketed products for five companies in three sectors. VentureWave chairman Alan Foy will join WebDoctor’s board of directors.

The health technology platform includes online clinician services as well as a white label SaaS virtual clinic platform called HasHealth. The platform services both the consumer and the business community. Its direct to patient online-only doctor service, where fees start from €25, is the lead product, but there are also bespoke or off-the-shelf solutions for corporations in the health, insurance and education sectors.

Crimmins said: “VentureWave Capital’s investment comes at a pivotal time for WebDoctor, enabling us to meet the exponential growth of the tele-health market and operate on an international scale. This is an exciting time for the company, and we look forward to the further development of both our B2C and B2B offerings.”

VentureWave managing partner Kieran McLoughlin added: “Our global and Irish investors are committed to backing great companies that generate both financial and social returns.

“Together with David and the WebDoctor team, we have set significant impact goals for the next 10 years, including serving 15 million patients and supporting 500 healthcare professionals seeking flexible work. WebDoctor’s business is aligned with our fundamental objective of generating profit with a purpose.”

In its latest accounts, WebDoctor booked an operating profit of €148,000 for 2019 and employed 22 people. Its four directors shared €345,600 in remuneration.

Photo (l-r): CIO and co-founder of WebDoctor Oisin Kim, Kieran McLoughlin, Alan Foy and David Crimmins. (Pic: Maxwells)