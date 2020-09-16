Wealth Manager Unveils Bespoke ‘Davy Sound’

16 Sep 2020 | 12.40 pm

Davy, Ireland’s leading wealth management provider, has teamed up Irish musician Iarla Ó’Lionáird of The Gloaming to create a new sound for the brand.

The company says ‘Davy Sound’ was commissioned to represent the company, its people and values, and features an array of musical instruments.

Ó’Lionáird said she took inspiration from discussions with Davy management and advisors about the history, culture and ambitions of the company, as well as Davy’s ‘It’s not just business, it’s personal’ ethos.

‘Davy Sound’ will be utilised in Davy’s marketing campaigns including advertising and social activity. As part of the rollout, the sound will also start appearing at live events and within Davy offices.

According to Ó’Lionáird: “Creating Davy Sound was a great opportunity to make music I’m interested in. It allowed me to fuse my traditional background with new electronic music tools I have wanted to explore.

“It was a compelling challenge to provide a sonic answer to the questions Davy posed to me around their identity and the importance of identity to their organisation. I have created something that is both grounded in organic sound yet at the same time reaches into modern and electronic instrumentation and ideas”

• Click HERE to listen to ‘Davy Sound’

Nicky Doran, Davy brand and marketing strategy director, commented: “As a proud partner of the National Concert Hall, it was only natural to work with the NCH to develop a sound that epitomises Davy as a brand while also working alongside Davy visual branding and logo. This distinctive sound differentiates Davy from other companies and demonstrates Davy as a true innovator and supporter of contemporary music in Ireland.”

Maura McGrath, Chair of the NCH, added: “This unique collaboration has allowed us to consider how brands are perceived, using music and sound to reflect Davy’s culture and ambitions. We look forward to sharing Davy Sound in its multiple experiences over the coming months and congratulate Davy on the creation of its audio identity.”

Photo (l-r): Maura McGrath, Nicky Doran, Iarla Ó’Lionáird and NCH’s Gary Sheehan