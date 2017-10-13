We Don’t Wash Hands Enough

13 Oct 2017 | 11.26 am

Colds, flu, stomach bugs — it’s the season to be wobbly, but most people don’t wash hands frequently or thoroughly enough to prevent the spread of infections, over 80% of which are transmitted by hand.

That’s according to research carried out for Global Handwashing Day, which falls on Sunday, and indicates that 30% of people do not wash their hands after going to the toilet, more than 50% don’t use soap, and 60% spending less than 10 seconds washing their hands.

Men are the worst offenders — only 44% of men wash their hands correctly in comparison to 60% of women after going to the toilet.

An effective hand-wash uses soap and water and lasts for at least 30 seconds, according to hygiene specialists Initial, which says that doing so can reduce hand-born bacteria by 80%, a figure which rises even higher if an anti-bacterial wash is used, and higher again if a hand sanitiser is the chosen method. A good wash will also cut the risk from viruses, says the company.

The research was carried out by Initial using ATP Bioluminescence swab tests. Initial area technical manager Colm Moore said: “Good hand-washing is vital in all stages of life and is key to controlling the spread of infection. This most recent survey highlights the fact that people are not aware of the volume of bacteria they carry as a result of not following hygiene guidelines.

“By simply washing their hands properly, children and adults can reduce bacteria by up to 80%. As part of Global Handwashing Day, Initial is encouraging the general public to be more aware and responsible when it comes to hand washing.”

The survey results showed that:

Proper hand washing can reduce the risk of contracting stomach virus by as much as 47%

There can be more than 1000 resident bacteria per cm2 on hands

Bacteria can stay alive on hands for several hours

Many bacteria grow best at a temperature of 37°C, which is human body temperature

Washing alone can decrease the bacteria present on hands by 80%

Hand sanitiser can kill 99.9% of germs including swine flu, MRSA, e coli, and salmonella

As winter approaches, the prime time for cold, flus and other infections, the hygiene company is offering a free education toolkit to help schools provide safe and hygienic learning environments for staff, students and visitors.