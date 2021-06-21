Wayflyer Puts Down Roots In Atlanta

21 Jun 2021 | 03.03 pm

Wayflyer, the revenue-based financing and growth platform to eCommerce merchants, has opened an office in Atlanta and appointed Jay Puentes as US director of sales.

Co-founder Jack Pierse will relocate to Atlanta to oversee the expansion.

The company said Puentes will be responsible for leveraging his existing local network to grow a team that will ramp up US operations, focused on acquiring new eCommerce customers and helping to propel these businesses’ growth.

It is anticipated that the Atlanta office headcount will expand from 7 to 50 employees in the coming months.

In May Wayflyer announced it had raised €62.3m ($76m) in Series A equity financing to support marketing, product development and international expansion.

The funding round was led by Left Lane Capital, with support from partners of DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest and Zinal Growth, the family office of Guillaume Pousaz, the founder of Checkout.com.

Wayflyer provides e-commerce merchants with a range of financing and marketing analytics solutions that help them access working capital, improve cash flow and drive sales, the company says. It launched in 2020 and has advanced €123m to customers.

As well as the equity round, Wayflyer recently raised €82m in debt financing.

Chief executive Aidan Corbett said: “We exist to help e-commerce businesses grow, and reduce the traditional barriers they face as they scale. Our rapid growth since launch demonstrates the strength of this proposition and our relentless focus on customer service, and we’ve only just scratched the surface of this enormous market.

“The number of direct-to-consumer brands launching every day continues to amaze us, and we’re excited about the next stage of our mission to become the go-to-growth platform for merchants looking to realise their potential.”

Left Lane partner Dan Ahrens added: “Wayflyer has quickly become a key player in the e-commerce ecosystem by solving the biggest challenge facing merchants. They have unlocked growth for many entrepreneurs, and their strong customer reviews show that they are a deeply trusted partner of many leading brands.

“The Wayflyer team is world-class, and has a differentiated understanding of what drives scale in e-commerce markets. We are thrilled to work with them along this journey.”

Photo: Jay Puentes and Patrick Cleary