Turn Your Water Tax Into Beer

23 Nov 2017 | 10.50 am

YellowBelly Beer in Wexford has come up with a novel idea for people receiving their Irish Water refunds in the run up to Christmas — they will turn that water tax into beer if you join their beer club.

The brewery has created a Beer Club which allows those who join to purchase members-only beer throughout the year, with new beers dreamed up by master brewer Declan Nixon arriving at their doors every three months.

YellowBelly prides itself on innovation. Creative director Paul Reck says they are committed to creativity and experiment, and have “ripped up the recipe books and brand guidelines, treating each beer as a blank canvas”.

For an annual payment of €120, every three months the brewery will deliver a YellowBelly Beer Club Box to members’ doors, containing beers and bonus items such as merchandise, art prints and so forth. Members also get a welcome pack and invites to the Club BrewDay and Summer BBQ, events will be where members get a chance to brew a beer with Declan Nixon, while getting to know the brewery team, share a beer and meet the rest of the club.

Boozers who want more detail can find it out at YellowBelly events in Dublin and Cork or on the brewery’s website. The Dublin events are at the Black Sheep pub in Dublin on 30 November and the Beer Market on 1 December, and in Cork at Abbot’s Ale House on 7 December.