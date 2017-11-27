27 Nov 2017 | 12.08 pm

Wasdell Group, a UK-based speciality pharmaceutical services company, is to create 300 jobs in Dundalk over the next five years.

Wasdell is planning to establish a pharma packaging, testing and distribution facility in Dundalk, which is being backed by IDA Ireland.

The British company’s services include clinical trials packing and distribution of biopharmaceutical products. The company also offers contract manufacturing services with FDA and MHRA approved analytical and microbiology laboratories.

The new Dundalk facility will be the company’s EU hub for qualified persons in release, analytical testing, primary and secondary pharmaceutical packaging and distribution. Wasdell is to build a 70,000 sq. ft. green field facility on a c.2.88 hectare IDA site in Mullagharlin, Dundalk, representing an investment of €30m.

Martin Tedham, MD of Wasdell Group, said that his firm has always had a strong customer base in Ireland. “We are certain that this trend will continue with the impending Brexit situation, as companies typically from the UK and USA look to securing a base to service their European markets.”

Roles in Wasdell’s new manufacturing plant in Dundalk will include: general management, QA/QC, laboratory, engineering and maintenance, production operatives, warehouse, finance and administration.

Wasdell Group employs 800 staff in Swindon and in its operations in Burnley and Newcastle. Established in 1971, the company is now one of the largest contract primary and secondary packaging suppliers to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Europe.