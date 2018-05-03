Walsh:PR To Partner With UK Agencies

03 May 2018 | 02.05 pm

Walsh:PR has announced new partnerships with two UK consultancies through its membership of IPREX, a global network of over 60 independent communications agencies.

MC2 in Manchester is a strategic marketing agency that focuses on high-growth, private equity backed businesses often in the technology sector.

Yellow Jersey PR in London is a financial, corporate and brand communications agency with clients in the financial services, technology, media, healthcare, energy, mining and industrials sectors.

Walsh:PR’s already has relationships with consumer PR agency, Mason Williams, based in London, and The Communications Business, a corporate PR agency in Scotland.

Walsh:PR managing director Caroline Heywood commented: “These agencies provide us with unprecedented reach, insight and capabilities across the UK market, and we can reciprocate that expertise for the Irish market. We believe this is a critical step for our company and our clients, particularly in light of the current Brexit negotiations.”

According to Mike Perls, CEO of MC2: “We work with a lot of high-growth businesses in the tech space and with consumer brands. There’s always an international expansion strategy as part of the overall corporate objectives, and this partnership with Walsh:PR provides an ideal solution for access to the Irish market.”

Dominic Barretto, CEO of Yellow Jersey PR, added: “In order to stay on top of the key investor trends and influencers, local knowledge, contacts and boots on ground have never been more important to have in the arsenal. This partnership means that for the first time, and under IPREX, our clients will have an accessible, transparent and two way bridge across UK and Ireland to support their growth.”

Photo: Caroline Heywood with John Williams of Mason Williams (left), Charles Goodwin of Yellow Jersey PR and Mike Perls (right)