Walkers Shortlisted For Arts Awards

26 Feb 2021 | 12.34 pm

Law firm Walkers Ireland’s ‘Photographer-in-Residence’ programme in partnership with visual artist Kate Nolan and CBS Westland Row has been shortlisted for the third year running in the 2021 Business to Arts Awards under Best Use of Creativity in the Workplace.

The annual awards recognise businesses, philanthropists, artists and arts organisations that develop creative partnerships and which champion the spirit of collaboration between businesses and artists.

Managing partner Garry Ferguson commented; “Walkers has been located in the Docklands area since first opening for business in Ireland in 2010. Our partnership with Kate Nolan and CBS Westland Row has allowed us to introduce photography as an art form into the daily routine of those living, working and attending school in this locality. It has also given our staff a new perspective on the local Docklands community and afforded them the opportunity of learning a new skillset.”

Other organisations shortlisted for the awards include KPMG, ad agency Publicis and Irish Rail. The awards ceremony will be broadcast from the GPO on Wednesday, 21 April.

Analyst Training

Meanwhile, Walkers has introduced a new one-year training programme for legal analysts and is inviting applications before March 16.

The firm says it is seeking “suitably qualified individuals who have an interest in learning more about financial services, and ultimately to pursue a career as a solicitor”.

The one-year programme will run at Walkers’ law training academy and successful trainees will emerge with “the skills and knowledge needed to transition from being a legal analyst to a full time trainee with Walkers from May 2022”.

The successful candidates would then be sent for solicitor training at the Law Society’s base at Blackhall Place, should they desire to continue on the legal path. Full details and application forms are available here.

