Walkers Puts Docklands In The Picture

29 Sep 2017 | 07.18 am

Business to Arts and financial services law firm Walkers are cooperating on a Photographer in Residence programme for Dublin’s Docklands which will see a chosen photographer engage with local schools and Walkers staff to develop new work centred on the area.

The photographer in residence will work with pupils at a local school, participating in photography workshops with young people. The residency supports Business to Arts’ wider programme of activity, which promotes the arts in collaboration with businesses, artists, audiences and communities.

Business to Arts chief executive Andrew Hetherington said: “Promoting photography and interaction between artists and audiences allows people to develop and explore their creative skills. It also gives them the opportunity to delve into the world of photography through a structured programme with a photographer in residence. The residency builds on projects funded across a variety of schools and organisations in the area.”

The partnership is now seeking photographers who’d like to apply for the position. Professional photographers can find more information and learn about the application process on the Business to Arts website. The selected photographer in residence will be announced in January 2018.

Walkers managing partner Garry Ferguson added: “The focus of this programme, photography, was chosen for its accessibility and broad appeal — everyone has access to a camera on their smart phones or other device. The aim of this programme over the next three years is to bring photography as an art form into the daily routine of those living, working and attending school in the Docklands area.”

The Docklands Arts Fund has been developed by Business to Arts and Dublin City Council to enhance cultural opportunities and programming in the Dublin Docklands area. Walkers has ten offices around the world, more than 100 partners and 650 staff.

Photo: Andrew Hetherington and Garry Ferguson with Olivia Forde, Lexi Forde, Anna Sheehan and James Ferguson .