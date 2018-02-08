Walkers Funding Photographer Residency

08 Feb 2018 | 12.09 pm

Photographer Kate Nolan is to be the first Walkers Photographer-in-Residence under the Docklands Arts Fund, and will work with transition year students at CBS Westland Row in Dublin, and with Walkers staff, to develop their creativity and photographic skills.

The Dublin-based photographer says she is “drawn to ‘in-between’ places”, and is intrigued by the effects of shifting histories of areas in flux. Nolan collaborates with local communities over extended periods to give voice to these changes through the combination of their stories and her images.

Nolan’s work has been featured in a wide range of publications and she has exhibited in solo and group shows in Ireland and internationally. Her work is held in public and private collections in Japan, USA, France, Portugal, Mexico, the UK and Ireland.

The residency has been created by Business to Arts, which supports creative partnerships between businesses, individuals and the arts, and Walkers, a corporate law firm which provides legal, tax, listing and professional services solutions to domestic and international financial institutions, investment managers, private equity groups and corporations. Walkers says it is committed to the long-term development of the local communities in which it operates and takes great pride in its active involvement in arts, education, conservation and heritage programmes.

Nolan commented: “This residency gives me the chance to work with young people in their local area, giving them an opportunity to express themselves photographically, while I get to learn about the Docklands through their eyes. Through this collaboration with Walkers and CBS Westland Row I very much look forward to them inspiring the way I look at and create work around the Docklands.”

Nolan will introduce documentary photography to the CBS students through ‘story walks’ around Docklands. These workshops will be led by the students, who will select the locations to be photographed.

The Docklands Arts Fund was developed by Business to Arts and Dublin City Council’s Arts and Docklands offices to enhance cultural opportunities and programmes in Docklands. They work with businesses in Docklands on projects which focus on arts education initiatives, commissioning and residencies based on shared values, such as community engagement and artistic excellence.

Photo: Kate Nolan (centre), with transition year students Casey Swaine (left) and Amina Ward of CBS Westland Row (Pic: Conor McCabe)