Walkers Appoints New Managing Partner

05 Nov 2021 | 08.36 am

Financial services law firm Walkers has appointed Jonathan Sheehan as managing partner at its Ireland office, succeeding Garry Ferguson who is coming to the end of his nine-year term.

Sheehan will take over in January 2022 and will remain remain client-facing and head of tax.

Sheehan commented: “I would like to pay tribute to Garry’s outstanding contribution as managing partner. It is an exciting time to be in the global legal business and we will continue to build on the growth that Garry has achieved since opening the Irish office with a staff of two people in 2010.

“We now have more than 140 staff in Dublin in our legal, listings and corporate services business – no other law firm in Ireland has had this level of growth in the same period.”

Garry Ferguson stated: “I have been very proud to have served as a member of the Global Management Committee of the firm. I look forward to assisting with the transition to a new generation of leadership in the Ireland office in the coming months.”

Sheehan joined Walkers in 2015 as partner and head of tax in Dublin. His practice encompasses the provision of tax and legal advice to clients in areas including structured finance and capital markets, investment funds, financial services, corporate, banking and real estate.

He graduated from Trinity College Dublin and completed a Master of Laws at Cambridge. He is also a Chartered Tax Advisor with the Irish Tax Institute.

Photo: Jonathan Sheehan (left) and Garry Ferguson