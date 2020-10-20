Wage Subsidy Boost For Level 5

20 Oct 2020 | 11.31 am

The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme is being amended to five payment rates/bands in response to new government Level 5 trading restrictions.

The new EWSS bands and weekly rates are:

• Prior Gross Weekly Earnings 0 – €151

Subsidy = €0

• Prior Gross Weekly Earnings >€151 < €203

Subsidy = €203

• Prior Gross Weekly Earnings >€203 < €300

Subsidy = €250

• Prior Gross Weekly Earnings >€300 < €400

Subsidy = €300

• Prior Gross Weekly Earnings >€400< €1,462

Subsidy = €350.

A government statement did not clarify when the EWSS changes take effect, though it was announced that higher EWSS payments will continue until the end of January 2021.

Revisions to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment take effect from October 27. The new PUP bands and weekly rates are:

• Prior Gross Weekly Earnings <€200

PUP = €203 (no change)

• Prior Gross Weekly Earnings >€200 <€300

PUP = €250 (no change)

• Prior Gross Weekly Earnings >€300 <€400

PUP = €300 (no change)

• Prior Gross Weekly Earnings >€400

PUP = €350

From midnight on Wednesday October 21, all of Ireland will be placed on Level 5 restrictions. They will remain in place for six weeks, until December 2. Details of the trading and other restrictions can be accessed here.

Pic: RollingNews.ie