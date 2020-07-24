Wage Subsidies Extended To April 2021

24 Jul 2020 | 08.06 am

Wage subsidies for employers impacted by the Covid lockdown are being extended to April 2021, the government announced in its July Jobs Stimulus.

Around 63,500 employers have received subsidy payments under the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and c.400,000 employees are currently being directly supported by the scheme.

The TWSS is being replaced in September with a new Employment Wage Support Scheme. Employers qualified for TWSS on condition that they had suffered a 25% decline in turnover this year. With the new EWSS, the bar has been raised to a minimum 30% turnover decline relating to as yet unspecified periods.

TWSS linked the weekly wage subsidy payable to average earnings, up to a maximum of €350 per week. With the new EWSS, the wage subsidy is being reduced to a flat-rate subsidy of up to €203 per week, the same as a dole payment.

Without giving details, the July Jobs Stimulus announcement signalled that EWSS will be payable to seasonal staff and new employees. New firms operating in impacted sectors will also be eligible.

Pandemic Unemployment Payment

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) was due to end in August and has been extended to 1 April 2021, though the rate will be tapered in the coming months.

The first cut comes from September 17, when the rate reduces to €300 for people who previously earned over €300 per week, and to €250 for people who previously earned between €200 and €300 per week.

From 1 February 2021 there will be further cuts, with the €300 rate reducing to €250, and the €250 rate reducing to €203.

In mid-July c.300,000 people were being paid PUP, one quarter of them on the new minimum €203 weekly rate that applies to workers with previous earning of under €200 a week.

Commercial Rates Waiver

The government has also announced that, with not-yet-clarified limited exceptions, all businesses will be granted a waiver of commercial rates for the April to September 2020 period. While the waiver is not a cash grant, the estimated saving for business rate payers is sizeable at €600m.

VAT Reduction

In a surprise move, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a six-month reduction in the standard rate of VAT from 23% to 21%, effective from the beginning of September 2020. Tourism and hospitality lobby groups had been pleading for action on their 13.5% VAT rate, demanding cuts to 5.0% or zero.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, commented: “By not decreasing the Tourism and Hospitality VAT rate today in line with our EU counterparts and closest neighbour, the July Jobs Stimulus has put a nail in the coffin for border restaurant and hospitality businesses competing with 5% rate in Northern Ireland

“I am appealing to the government to rethink this decision and to support independent tourism and hospitality businesses around the country with a targeted grants package.”

Photo: Taoiseach Micheál Martin (centre) with minsters Leo Vardkar (left) and Eamon Ryan. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)