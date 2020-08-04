Vroom Digital Makes Facebook Partner

04 Aug 2020 | 02.08 pm

Digital marketing agency Vroom Digital has been selected by Facebook as an official preferred marketing partner.

Already an ‘official Google premier partner’, the Dublin agency will now have access to Facebook’s technical and operational support for clients, along with early beta-stage access to new products and advertising solutions, measurement resources, creative best practices and more, the company said.

Head of social Anna Pas said: “We are thrilled to be acknowledged by Facebook for our advanced advertising solutions as a badged partner. Our data-driven approach to social media advertising is key to client success, and we have been fortunate enough to work with some of the most exciting brands in Ireland, Europe and the US. Being recognised by Facebook is a great testament to the vision and hard work of our amazing team.’’

The company’s social media team will also be able to tap into agency-specific education, case studies, and events from Facebook. According to Vroom, the new partner badge places it among the handful of Irish agencies officially certified by Facebook.

Vroom Digital is owned by LMI Marketing Ltd which had nine staff in 2018. The company booked a net profit of €63,000 and year end-trade debtors were €147,000. LMI Marketing’s equal shareholders are Shane Curtin, John Patten, Fiona McCann and Ronan O’Loughlin.