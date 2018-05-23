23 May 2018 | 02.38 pm

Irish firm Junior Einsteins is joint winner of Virgin Media’s Voom 2018 business competition. The Dublin-based education venture shared top spot with Therapy Box, a healthcare-focused app development company in the UK.

The two main winners will take home a share of the €1m Voom prize pot, including a five-figure cash prize. An out-of-home advertising campaign and a package of mentoring and services are also included as part of the prize.

Junior Einsteins organises science shows, after-school clubs, kids camps and corporate events to promote science and creative thinking, using quirky experiments and interactive learning. Founded by Tracey-Jane Cassidy in 2014, the company organises its science shows and parties in Dublin, Meath, Kildare, North Wickow, Galway and Cork.

Junior Einsteins won Voom’s Spark & Start category in this year’s competition, while Therapy Box took the plaudits in the category for more established SMEs.

The winners came from the six Voom finalists who pitched their business idea live to a panel that included Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

Runner Mo Farah joined Branson to give UK firm Heroes4Hire a special award. It recruits, trains and fully employs former service personnel to help them find work after leaving the armed services.

Peter Kelly, MD at Virgin Media Business, congratulated the winners. “These dynamic businesses symbolise the vitality and potential of startups and small businesses that Voom is helping to unleash,” he said.

Richard Branson added that he was blown away by the quality of the pitches from the Voom finalists. “Congratulations to the fantastic winners and to our runners-up, who worked extremely hard to get here. I hope they’ll go on to inspire others.”

Four special award winners were also selected.

• Hookpod, a UK company that has produced a sustainable fishing hook, which reduces the number of turtles and birds accidentally caught by tuna fishing boats. It won the The Crowdfunder Award for the business that crowdfunds the most money during Voom, having raised nearly £60,000.

• Organic Blooms, also UK-based, is a social enterprise that grows and sells organic flowers to train and support people with learning difficulties. It won the Impact Award for the charity, business, or social enterprise that’s making a difference to people in need.

• The International Voom Award for the business with the biggest international ambitions was won by Milky Tees – a British company producing breast-feeding t-shirts to help mums breastfeed discreetly.

• Perlego, the British textbook subscription service making academic content more affordable, was announced as the winner of the Leaders with Voom Award.

Photo: Tracey-Jane Cassidy and Paul Farrell, Virgin Media