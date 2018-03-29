Volvo XC60 Named World Car Of The Year

29 Mar 2018 | 11.08 am

The Volvo XC60 midsize SUV has been named World Car of the Year 2018 at the New York Auto Show, having already scooped the ‘North American Utility of the Year’ award earlier this year, the first time a Volvo model has taken the ‘world car’ title.

The XC40 small SUV was named European Car of the Year at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month.

Volvo chief executive Håkan Samuelsson said: “I am pleased to see our company’s product investments paying off. We are up against some tough competition, but this award for the XC60 show that Volvo has the right combination of design, connectivity and safety that appeals to customers across the world.”

The XC60 is available with a range of diesel and petrol engines as well as the T8 petrol plug-in hybrid at the top of the power train range, delivering 407hp and acceleration from 0-100km in just 5.3 seconds. The car was named Euro NCAP’s best overall performer in 2017.

Global sales of Volvo cars rose by 7% in 2017 to a total of 571,577 units. The Swedish company was taken over by Ford in 1999 and acquired by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding in 2010.

Photo: Anders Gustafsson, senior VP of Americas, Volvo