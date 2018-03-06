06 Mar 2018 | 09.15 am

The new Volvo XC40 small SUV has been named the 2018 European Car of the Year, ahead of the Geneva Motor Show taking place in Switzerland this week. It is the first time that Volvo Cars has won the award.

The XC40 win means that the complete line-up of new global Volvo SUVs have each been named Car of the Year in either Europe or North America. Both the large XC90 and mid-size XC60 were awarded the North American Truck/Utility of the Year title in the past two years.

The 2018 European Car of the Year award follows other recent recognition for the XC40, including the Car of the Year award by UK automotive publication What Car?.

According to Volvo, it has dealt with early orders in excess of 20,000 for the XC40 cars across Europe and the US. The XC40 roll-out will also extend to China shortly.

The XC40 is the first model on Volvo Cars’ new compact modular vehicle architecture (CMA), which will underpin all upcoming cars in the 40 series, including fully electrified vehicles. CMA was co-developed with Geely.

The XC40 is also the first Volvo to come with a car-sharing feature, enabled via Volvo’s digital key technology and its connected services platform, Volvo On Call. XC40 owners can share their car with family and friends without having to hand over a physical key.

The XC40 also launched Volvo Cars’ new subscription service, Care by Volvo, which offers car access via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership.

Safety and driver-assistance features on the XC40 include Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off Road Protection and Mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, and a 360° camera that helps drivers park.

The XC40 also offers more functional storage space in the doors and under the seats, a special space for phones (including inductive charging), a foldout hook for small bags, plus a removable waste bin in the tunnel console.

In 2017, the company announced its intention to electrify all Volvo Cars launched from 2019. In line with this, a hybridised as well as a pure electric powertrain option for the XC40 will be added later.

“Winning this award with our new XC40 is perfect timing,” said Håkan Samuelsson (pictured), president and CEO of Volvo Cars. “Volvo now has three globally available SUVs in its range for the first time. The XC40 will be a strong contributor to further growth, taking us into a new and fast-growing small SUV segment.”