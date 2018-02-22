Volvo Unveils New V60 Family Estate

22 Feb 2018 | 08.44 am

The driveway of a family home in Stockholm was the launchpad for the new V60 family estate from Volvo, a location aimed at underlining how the V60’s versatile design caters to the needs and realities of modern family life.

Reflecting Volvo’s commitment to electrify all new cars from 2019, the V60 comes with two plug-in hybrid options: the T6 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp or the T8 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that delivers 390hp. The regular petrol choice offers T5 or T6 power units, while drivers who prefer diesel can select D3 or D4 engines.

The new V60 has a comprehensive list of safety features that come as standard, including driver support systems from the 90 Series and XC60, and automatic braking and detection systems to assist the driver in avoiding potential collisions. Volvo says it’s the only system on the market to recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. It can also engage auto-braking to mitigate oncoming collisions.

The Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The V60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with auto-brake further improves safety for people inside and outside the car.

The entertainment and info system is fully compatible with Apple’s CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, controlled from a touchscreen that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and entertainment apps.

And you don’t even have to buy it. Irish drivers can now obtain the V60 using Volvo Cars’ premium subscription service, Care by Volvo, which offers car access via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership.