Volkswagen Scrambles For New Cars Parking Slots

Volkswagen is temporarily parking over 250,000 of its new vehicles due to emission-testing bottlenecks.

In June the car manufacturer acknowledged the possibility of a delay because of the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). This test is used to measure fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from passenger cars and the pollutant emissions.

Due to this backup, Volkswagen has rented out multiple multi-level car parks and parking lots in Germany to hold the vehicles before they can be delivered to dealers. Not all of the vehicles will be placed into the parking lots at the same time; the timing of the placement will be determined by the each plant.

Volkswagen also plans to park new cars at the empty Berlin-Brandenburg airport while it is currently under construction.

The car company is also mulling the shut-down of some factories for one or two days in August or September.