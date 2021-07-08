Volkswagen Links With SSE For EV Promotion

08 Jul 2021 | 11.43 am

SSE Airtricity has teamed up with Volkswagen to offer up to €1,000 off energy bills if you buy a VW electric car this year and switch to the energy supplier.

Volkswagen customers who register a new ID.3 or ID.4 model and switch to the green energy tariff with SSE Airtricity will receive €675 as a credit towards their electricity bill. An add-on from SSE could include a further €320 credit.

VW brand director Rodolfo Calixto said: “Volkswagen is the first manufacturer to produce and deliver electric vehicles to Irish consumers with a certified net carbon-neutral balance, with our ID.3 and ID.4 models.

“SSE Airtricity has been a leader in renewable energy solutions in Ireland for many years. This strongly aligned partnership not only allows our customers to charge their vehicles with 100% green energy but also gives them an incredible financial offer to make the switch to green mobility and energy even easier.”

SSE managing director Klair Neenan added: “Volkswagen have done amazing work in producing these fully electric vehicles, and by powering them with energy directly from renewable sources such as SSE’s Galway Wind Park, drivers can hit the roads knowing they have cut their carbon emissions and their costs with a deal that is good for their energy bills and the environment.”

The offer is available on new ID.3 and ID.4 retail orders registered between July 1 and December 31. It’s a little complicated, but there is a detailed explanation here.

Photo: Klair Neenan and Rodolfo Calixto at Galway Wind Park. (Pic: Conor McCabe)