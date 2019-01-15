Volkswagen And Ford Unveil Alliance

15 Jan 2019 | 03.22 pm

Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Company have announced the first formal agreements in a broad alliance aimed at boosting competitiveness.

Volkswagen CEO Dr Herbert Diess and Ford CEO Jim Hackett said the auto giants intend to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups for global markets from 2022.

The alliance, which does not entail cross-ownership between the two companies, will be governed by a joint committee.

The companies estimate the commercial van and pickup cooperation will yield improved annual pre-tax operating results, starting in 2023.

Through the alliance, Ford will engineer and build medium-sized pickups for both companies. For both parties, Ford intends to engineer and build larger commercial vans for European customers, and Volkswagen intends to develop and build a city van.

In addition, Volkswagen and Ford have signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric.

Both companies also said they were open to considering additional vehicle programmes in the future.

According to Hackett: “Over time this alliance will help both companies create value and meet the needs of our customers and society. It will not only drive significant efficiencies and help both companies improve their fitness, but also gives us the opportunity to collaborate on shaping the next era of mobility.”

Diess added: “Volkswagen and Ford will harness our collective resources, innovation capabilities and complementary market positions to even better serve millions of customers around the world. At the same time, the alliance will be a cornerstone for our drive to improve competitiveness.”

Ford and VW both have strong commercial van and pickup businesses in the United States, including the Ford Transit family and Ranger as well as the VW Transporter, Caddy and Amarok.

The two companies sold c.1.2 million LCVs globally in 2018. They expect demand for medium pickups and commercial vans to grow globally in the next five years.