Vodafone Unveils New Global Brand Strategy

05 Oct 2017 | 10.33 am

Vodafone is to introduce a new global brand strategy with the theme of optimism about the future, based on research the company carried out in 14 countries including Ireland which shows that Irish people are significantly more upbeat about the future than people in other countries.

For example, 51% of Irish surveyed believe that standards of living will be better for children living 20 years from now — a much greater proportion than the average result of 46% across all countries surveyed.

According to the company, the strategy — to be implemented across all 36 countries in which Vodafone is present — is designed to underline its belief that new technologies and digital services will play a positive role in transforming society and enhancing individual quality of life over the years ahead.

It will focus on the theme of optimism about the future, using a new end-line, ‘The future is exciting. Ready?’. The first part of the end-line will be presented in local languages with the second part – ‘Ready?’ – presented in English. For example: ‘Il futuro è straordinario. Ready?’ in Italian; or ‘El futuro es apasionante. Ready?’ in Spanish.

The company will launch the strategy with the biggest advertising campaign in its 33-year history, drawing on the skills of Blade Runner 2049 producer Ridley Scott with a 30-second TV commercial — focused on how human interaction remains constant while technologies evolve over time — which his company has created.

Vodafone commissioned cross-market opinion research among almost 13,000 people in 14 countries, including more than 500 people in Ireland, to assess the extent to which the international public are optimistic or pessimistic about their future prospects. The research, conducted by YouGov, found that:

Overall, 48% of people think standards of living will improve in the next 20 years. Among Irish people, this rises to 56%.

18-24 year olds are the most optimistic about the future: 62% of younger people surveyed believe that living standards will be better in 20 years’ time compared with today.

Around one fifth of respondents believe that technology innovation will have the most positive influence on the future over the next 20 years, both in Ireland (18%) and internationally (22%). This is followed closely by developments in medical science, and changes to societal culture (greater diversity, greater equality).

NBIOT Network

Vodafone Ireland’s consumer director Lutfullah Kitapci said: “Our recently launched NBIOT network will enable millions more devices to be connected to the Internet and will facilitate the development of exciting new technologies that will make cities and urban centres smarter and more efficient in the years ahead.

“We believe there are very good reasons to be optimistic about the future. It’s this positivity that will help us all shape the future, and we at Vodafone have made it our mission to help our customers and communities adapt and prosper as these remarkable trends reshape the world.”

Vodafone also commissioned a futurological survey to underpin its new branding, with the Futerra consultancy tasked to identify 10 of the top emerging trends that could transform home and working life.

Here are five of what they came up with:

3D printed components for housing construction, with 4D printed components that evolve over time as families’ accommodation requirements change;

A five-fold increase in global power generation capacity as clean energy such as solar panels are extended from rooftops to windows, walls and even some highways;

Personalised medical interventions such as 3D bio-printing of organs and limbs;

New public transport systems connecting cities with trains running at up to 600mph (966kph);

Large-scale water capture projects, including precipitation harvesting, groundwater replenishment and improved desalination, transforming the lives of 1.2 billion people in water-constrained areas; and

A tripling of connected sensor usage in farming leading to increased food yields, coupled with the development of new protein sources that increasingly displace meat.

The full futurological report is available from the Futerra website.