Vodafone Unveils Always Connected Home Broadband

04 Jan 2022 | 11.57 am

Vodafone Ireland has launched Vodafone Always Connected, a service that combines mobile and fixed networks to provide reliable home broadband connections.

According to Vodafone, the automatic network switching service means that in the event a user’s broadband experiences an interruption, the modem connectivity will automatically switch to Vodafone’s 4G mobile network using the Always Connected device.

According to the company: “An interruption to the broadband connection will trigger the automatic failover process and in turn notify the Vodafone customer care team who will work on resolving the issues. When the broadband issue is resolved, the modem connection returns as normal.”

As an add on to its broadband service, Vodafone Always Connected has a 30-day rolling contract that involves no hardware costs. It is a self-set up product with three steps, and existing Vodafone bill pay mobile customers can avail of Vodafone Always Connected for free when they add Vodafone broadband.

Always Connected will cost €5 per month. However, customers who have both broadband and mobile bill pay with Vodafone get the add-on for free for the first 18 months.

Vodafone also offers the Super WiFi service. Using the latest in mesh technology, Super WiFi extenders work together with the Gigabox modem to cover any blackspots.

Super Wifi is available for €5 per month per extender and is an add-on to Vodafone’s current broadband service, with a 30-day rolling contract and no additional hardware costs.

