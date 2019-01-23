Vodafone To Upgrade Munster Rugby’s Technology

23 Jan 2019 | 11.47 am

Munster Rugby’s communications technology is to receive a quantum boost, in a new partnership with Vodafone which will include gigabit WiFi connectivity at Thomond Park and a suite of business solutions involving mobile and cloud.

The introduction of the new technology will allow greater and more efficeint connections between supporters, sponsors, players, coaches and staff, but Vodafone and Munster Rugby plan to use the relationship to bring the ‘Red Army’ to the global stage and create an interconnected fanbase for the team.

Vodafone enterprise director Regina Moran said: “Munster Rugby is a team, but also a business that requires first-class digital support to enhance performance on and off the field.

“We are delighted to partner with them and enable their digital journey with our innovative business-centric solutions. Vodafone works with organisations like Munster Rugby to match their strategy and goals with the best technology, and this partnership is a great example of that.

“They are a small business that wants to grow internationally, but also an organisation with a lot of moving parts, travel requirements and employees based in different locations — so connectivity, agility and mobility with the technology to enable them are essential for success”.

Munster’s head of marketing Doug Howlett added: “We are delighted to partner with a leading global technology brand such as Vodafone Ireland. Aligning our strategic goals with Vodafone’s innovative business solutions will not only improve Munster Rugby’s connectivity but also enhance the organisation and brand.”

Photo: Regina Moran with Doug Howlett and Muster players (l-r) Arno Botha, Sammy Arnold and Tyler Bleyendaal.