Vodafone To Sponsor Women In Media

06 Mar 2018 | 04.40 pm

Telecoms company Vodafone is the new sponsor of the Women in Media conference, at which well-known female journalists and commentators from the Irish media will meet this April to debate the future of the media and to discuss how to continue to foster the increasing prominence of female voices in the industry.

The sixth annual Women in Media conference will take place in Ballybunion, Co Kerry from Friday 20 April to Sunday 22 April with a range of panel discussions, workshops, seminars and a gala dinner.

Miriam O’Callaghan, Catriona Perry and Katie Hannon of RTE, and INM business editor Dearbhail Mc Donald, will be participating in sessions exploring ‘Trust in the post-truth era’. The political panel will address the progress made on gender equality in Ireland, a hundred years after women secured the right to vote. The political panel will see contributions from Mandy Johnston, Mary Harney, Nell McCafferty and Mary O’Rourke.

Vodafone chief executive Anne O’Leary and communications minister Denis Naughton will give keynote speeches, while Stephen Rae, editor in chief at Independent News and Media, will give the closing address.

Women in Media chairwoman Joan O’Connor said: “The Women in Media conference comes after what has been a seminal year for women in Ireland. It is fantastic to have such inspiring and influential industry leaders taking part in debate and discussions throughout the conference weekend. We are excited to provide this important forum which wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our new headline sponsor Vodafone Ireland.”

Anne O’Leary added: “The Women in Media conference is a unique event bringing together luminaries from across Irish media to discuss and debate pressing issues both for the media and across Irish society. Promoting equality and diversity is integral to everything we do at Vodafone Ireland, and we are delighted to be involved with an event that plays a key role in promoting women’s voices and perspectives in Irish public life.”