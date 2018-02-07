Vodafone Shows Off The 5G Future

07 Feb 2018 | 12.09 pm

Vodafone Ireland and Ericsson have conducted the first public demonstration of 5G mobile technology at an event in Trinity College Dublin.

The companies took over the Douglas Hyde art gallery and installed 5G base stations to demonstrate the power of 5G, which holds out the promise of mobile internet speeds of up to 14 gigabytes per second.

Madalina Suceveanu (pictured), Vodafone Ireland’s chief technology officer, said: “As our network evolves towards 5G it will become even faster and more resilient, will have significantly lower latency and will allow a huge number of devise to connect simultaneously.”

5G availability for business and consumer users over a national network is not expected to commence until at least 2021

Despite high growth in both mobile subscriptions and mobile data traffic, overall mobile service revenue growth has flattened out, according to Ericsson, compared to the 10 to 15 percent annual growth a decade ago. Operators like Vodafone are hoping that 5G-enabled industry digitalization market opportunities will boost revenues in the 2020s.

The view from Ericsson is that as the world becomes ever more digitally and globally connected, industries are experiencing an ICT-driven transformation. At the Trinity demonstration, the focus was on industrial applications.

Industry digitalization spans autonomous driving, remote robotic surgery and augmented reality support for field maintenance and repair. Ericsson believes the largest opportunity will be seen in the energy and utilities industry, closely followed by the manufacturing and public safety sectors.

Manufacturing is one industry identified by Ericsson as having strong market potential for ICT players when addressing 5G industry digitalization. For instance, connected cameras and sensing devices can enable staff to control and steer manufacturing remotely.

Ericsson predicts that retail is another industry that will be transformed by 5G. “Consumers’ shopping experiences can be enhanced by way of AR/VR, which allows them to test products in a virtual world, access product information and visualize products in their homes,” said John Griffin, managing director of Ericsson Ireland. “The use of AR/VR will be enabled by 5G’s high-speed in-store connectivity, allowing rich content delivery. 5G’s low latency also enables mobile AR/VR applications that prevent nausea.”