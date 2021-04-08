Vodafone Scores Highest For Voice And Data

08 Apr 2021 | 08.15 am

The Vodafone mobile network has come out on top for the sixth year in a row in the ‘Best in Test’ survey by business service network Umlaut.

Vodafone came out highest in all categories to achieve a total score of 859 out of 1,000. Within the categories, Vodafone came out above its competitors to be named ‘Best in Voice’, ‘Best in Data’ and ‘Best in Crowd-sourced Quality’. It achieved 276 out of 320 in voice services, 423 out of 480 in data services and 160 out of 200 in crowdsourced quality.

The accolades follow Vodafone being named by Umlaut as the best in Dublin for 5G data performance and reliability in tests carried out this February.

Vodafone’s chief technology officer Didier Clavero (pictured) commented: “While the past 12 months have not been without their challenges, we have continued to add emphasis on improving and updating our network across all areas of Ireland to help our customers navigate the challenges of Covid-19.

“During this time of uncertainty, connectivity means everything, so our goal is to continue supporting consumers, families, business and the vulnerable within our communities. As Ireland looks to build a pathway to recovery, Vodafone will continue to lead on innovation and look at ways in which we can revolutionise technology so it can be used for the greater good in society.”

Umlaut telecom chief executive Hakan Ekmen added: ““Vodafone have successfully demonstrated their continuous efforts to enhance their network performance for their customers, even after a difficult year. We were delighted to award Vodafone, with an overall score of 859 out of 1,000 total.”