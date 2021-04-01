Vodafone Says ‘Together We Can’

01 Apr 2021 | 10.14 am

Vodafone has kicked off its new ‘Together We Can’ campaign with a 60-second television commercial airing for the first time today.

The ‘Irrepressible Girl’ ad will begin a 12-month campaign inspired by the experience of a year of the pandemic, including television, print and digital advertising, and a repositioning of the company’s brand to reflect its belief that “the partnership between technology and society can build a better future”.

Head of consumer brand Orla Nagle said: “Together We Can places the emphasis on ‘we’, and how collaboration between the human spirit and innovation can achieve great things.

“The experience of the last 12 months during the Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated more than ever the critical role of connectivity and technology in keeping society, businesses and governments connected. Vodafone fundamentally believes that technology can improve lives, and this new positioning builds further momentum to our purpose to connect for a better future and enable an inclusive, sustainable digital society.”

The brand shift was inspired by consumer research showing that the role of technology is transforming people’s lives. Its findings identified how technology has evolved from something that simply excites people on a personal level, to something that plays a more meaningful role on issues such as sustainability and societal development.

The opening advert features a young girl posing questions about the world around her — the role technology can play in curing disease, fighting climate change and addressing digital inclusion. Vodafone believes that it, along with a series of stories that will appear in print and digital advertising, will shine a light on its own role in helping answer these, “from the rollout of 5G, Gigabit networks and connectivity, to the impact of the Vodafone DreamLab app in the fight against cancer and Covid-19”.

The programme will run in 30 markets, including Ireland, Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, Romania, Greece, Hungary, Albania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Czech Republic, Turkey, Australia, South Africa, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Lesotho and Mozambique.