Vodafone Research Finds SMEs Have Bullish Outlook

06 Nov 2018 | 11.34 am

A new report published by Vodafone reveals that despite strong positivity about the future of the SME sector in Ireland, clear challenges exist in terms of digital skills and adopting new ways of working to stay competitive and attract and retain talent.

The Future of Business: A Conversation with SMEs is the first part of a series of research and engagement exercises by Vodafone Ireland, called Open Conversations.

The study engaged with nearly 600 SME business owners, industry representatives and employees about their current experiences and aspirations across business growth and investment, smart working, the impact of technology and skills and training.

According to the research, nearly 90% of SMEs are predicting growth between now and 2021. This optimism was shared by employees, with with 60% confident about the future prospects of their company.

When asked about investment, 60% of SME business owners surveyed confirmed that they plan to invest in their business within the next 12 months. Most investment (71%) is earmarked for staff attraction and retention, followed by sales (64%) and technology and digital tools (57%).

Seven out of ten small firms plan to increase technology investment within the next five years, higher for medium sized firms, who are also most likely to invest upwards of €50,000.

However, the same proportion of survey respondents see barriers to growth, with 46% mentioning Brexit and 40% concerned about from taxes and rates.

Smart Working

The study also highlights the untapped potential of smart working – the combined use of technology with flexibility and agility for employees to work from home or co-working hub or hybrid model – in attracting and retaining talent.

One-third of employees see it as top priority in their current role, 50% in a future job and 34% likely or very likely to move job for it. Despite this demand, only one in ten SME business owners are fully embracing the concept of smart working, with four out of ten not considering it at all. Company culture is pinpointed by both employers (34%) and employees (60%) as the biggest barrier to smart working.

Regina Moran, Director of Enterprise at Vodafone Ireland, Regina Moran, commented: said: “The sentiment of this research offers SME employers extremely valuable insights into the future of the workplace in Ireland – particularly as many companies are struggling to not only attract staff, but retain their existing staff. What is evident is that employee expectations have changed and that businesses in Ireland need to accommodate that change.

“We see connectivity and technology at the core of enabling Irish businesses to flourish, and want to understand businesses so we can develop technology that helps achieve this goal.”

Commenting on the findings from the report, Vanessa Tierney, co-founder of Abodoo.com said: “Companies undoubtedly understand the numerous benefits of smart working for their employees but are often challenged to see the positive impact it has to their bottom line. Benefits include reduced overhead costs, increased employee productivity, retention and well-being, and unlimited access to new talent pools by focusing on skills rather than location.”

Photo: Regina Moran (centre) with SFA director Sven Spollen-Behrens and Louise O’Conor of Abodoo.com