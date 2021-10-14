Vodafone Recruiting For Graduate Programme

14 Oct 2021 | 09.07 am

Vodafone has launched its 2022 graduate programme, which will see the company support 40 graduates with further training, and a serious chance of a job to follow.

The graduate programme, which is open to final year college students and to recent graduates, offers roles in Vodafone’s seven business units, including strategy & finance, HR, and technology.

Over the past five years, 85% of Vodafone’s graduate intake have taken up permanent roles in the company.

HR director James Magill said: ““We offer a wealth of opportunities across various streams of our company for graduates, suitable for those from a large variety of disciplines and many diverse backgrounds. Our aim is to provide them with the experience and tools that will allow them to grow and develop their careers at Vodafone Ireland.”

Applications are open l November 4, and the programme — details here — begins in September 2022.

Vodafone says it has enhanced the graduate programme to ensure it is suitable for those from a large variety of disciplines and diverse backgrounds, pointing out that 30% of graduates on this year’s programme identify as coming from typically under-represented minority backgrounds, including people with disabilities and people from racial and ethnic minorities.

In addition, all graduate intakes reflect a 50:50 gender representation. At 49%, almost half of Vodafone’s interns and graduates in 2021 are from areas outside Dublin, compared with 39% the previous year.

Photo (l-r) Vodafone Ireland graduate employees Karl Giles, Patrick Wrenn, Tunshina Ratnam, Maame Mensah, Caoimhe MacNulty, and Eoin Davis. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)