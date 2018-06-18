18 Jun 2018 | 11.10 am

Vodafone is recruiting 50 people to join its international digital sales team in Dublin. The additional staff will be based at the firm’s European Sales Centre, ‘Vodafone Red Edge’, in Carrickmines.

Vodafone Red Edge provides specialist inside sales solutions to business customers worldwide.

The new jobs will boost Vodafone’s global enterprise accounts department, covering the US, Northern Europe and Central and Eastern European markets. Roles will include inside sales managers, national account managers and collaborative sales roles.

Anne O’Leary (pictured), CEO of Vodafone Ireland, commented: “Vodafone Red Edge was established in Ireland ahead of other locations, primarily because of the country’s large population of highly skilled and talented graduates and workforce. We are looking for dynamic individuals who will work hard to understand our customers’ needs and who have a passion for technology and innovation.”

Vodafone Red Edge was officially opened in Carrickmines in July 2015, creating 200 jobs and committing to investing €60m over five years.

Further information on the roles is available here — enter the keywords ‘Inside Sales’. For more information on the organisation, search #VodafoneREDEdge.