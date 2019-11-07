Vodafone Offering Staff Four Months Parental Leave

07 Nov 2019 | 08.59 am

Vodafone Ireland is to give all employees who become parents 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave to be taken at any time during the first 18 months of parenthood.

The move, part of the company’s new policy designed to support families, means that any employee whose partner is having a baby, adopts a child or becomes a parent through surrogacy will have the flexibility to take four months of paid leave at any time during the year and a half after the happy event.

Vodafone staff will also be able to phase their return from parental leave by working the equivalent of a 30-hour week at full pay for a further six months.

Vodafone says the group-wide Parental Leave policy will take effect in Ireland from April 2020.

‘Birthing parents’ — mothers — at Vodafone can already avail of six months fully paid maternity leave and return to work for 30 hours per week on full pay for a further six months.

Vodafone group chief executive Nick Read said: “Diversity and inclusion are core to our beliefs and purpose at Vodafone. We are proud to support all families by giving every parent the opportunity to have more time with their children, without worrying about the impact on their finances or careers.”

Vodafone Ireland’s Evelyn Browne, at present on maternity leave, added: “Having a young family is busy and challenging. If both parents are working outside the home, which is increasingly the case, it can put a huge strain on a family’s quality of life and mental health. Flexible working schemes like this acknowledge what modern families need in order to be both productive and healthy. In addition, a reduced week really takes the pressure off while adjusting to being back at work and juggling a different daily routine.”

Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Ireland has announced it is introducing 26 weeks of fully paid paternity leave. The company will top up the government allowance to full pay for eligible employees.

Photo: Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O’Leary (left) with HR director James Magill (right), and staffers Evelyn Browne and Graham Hughes and their kids. (Pix: Conor Healy)