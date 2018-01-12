Vodafone Named ‘Best In Test’

12 Jan 2018 | 08.35 am

Vodafone Ireland’s mobile phone network has been named ‘Best in Test’ by P3 Communications for the third year in a row.

P3 Communications measures smartphone voice and data performance, plus quality, in a series of extensive tests in cities, towns and on connecting roads in Ireland.

P3 benchmarked the performance of the three largest mobile operators from 31 October to 16 November 2017 and found that Vodafone was best in test for making and receiving mobile calls, and also best for services like video streaming, web browsing and file transfers, scoring 823 out of 1,000 points.

Vodafone head of network Max Gasparroni said: “We are delighted to have been certified ‘Best in Test’ for the third year in a row by P3 Communications and achieve the highest score across all operators.

“These findings are testament that our network enhancement programme delivers tangible results for our customers. While 2017 has been a milestone year for Vodafone, in terms of the rollout of new technologies such as our Narrow-Band Internet of Things network, 4G EVO enhanced data speeds and the introduction of Voice over 4G (VoLTE), we will continue to invest to ensure unrivalled and world class connectivity for our customers in the future.”

Photo: Vodafone CEO Anne O’Leary with communications minister Denis Naughten