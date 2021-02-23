Vodafone Ireland Launches Summer Intern Scheme

23 Feb 2021 | 02.59 pm

Vodafone Ireland has announced details of its summer internship programme, which will be arranged on a remote or hybrid working model, depending on Covid-19 restrictions.

The three-month paid placement is open to all undergraduate students in the first, second or third years of their courses. Interns will have the choice to work on a hybrid basis at Vodafone’s Mountain View office in Leopardstown, Dublin 18, or work fully remotely.

Vodafone said that the remote working arrangement will provide an opportunity for students from around Ireland to participate in the programme. It added that those accepted for internships “will be provided with the necessary resources to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural locations”.

To date, more than 800 young people have experienced one of Vodafone Ireland’s youth programmes. This summer’s internship programme will see a further 30 placements filled, with another 40 graduates joining the team through the Vodafone Graduate Programme in September.

As part of the summer internship programme, Vodafone Ireland has technological and commercial roles available across all seven business units, including HR, strategy and finance, consumer, commercial operations and technology.

The programme is designed to allow interns to take responsibility and work on innovative projects within the business alongside their peers and leaders across the organisation.

Applications for the 2021 summer internship programme close on February 28, with placements commencing from May 31.

Julie Mernagh, head of people development and operations with Vodafone Ireland, said that the successful interns will be given the opportunity to lead fulfilling projects and challenging experiences. “I am proud Vodafone Ireland can continue to deliver on our commitment to youth through the use of technology, while increasing accessibility to a wider talent pool,” she added.