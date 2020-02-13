Vodafone Has High Hopes For SD-WAN

13 Feb 2020 | 09.40 am

Vodafone Ireland has announced the launch of its software based enterprise network, SD-WAN.

The virtual solution that sits over an existing or new network and gives visibility and control of network traffic. Vodafone says the solution will enable businesses to manage all applications, devices and bandwidth usage through a single self-service portal.

SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network) combines a centrally controlled and managed WiFi solution, a secure firewall and analytics and application controls. Vodafone says these tools help IT administrators to streamline and improve the end-user experience through the single self-serve portal.

SD-WAN also helps to reduce the time it takes to isolate network or application problems that lie beyond the local area network.

Vodafone customers will have the option to avail of a managed service model for SD-WAN adoption, and the company believes SD-WAN technology is set to become the fastest growing business product of 2020.

Regina Moran (pictured), Vodafone business director, commented: “Vodafone’s SD-WAN network is the future for Irish business, giving them greater control over their network usage with enhanced connectivity and security.

“As businesses follow a digital transformation agenda, use more cloud-based services and support more remote and flexible working, there will be further demands on their network and connectivity requirements. Imagine a tool that gives you total visibility of what’s happening on your network and also allows you to solve every day networking issues.”

Moran added that SD-Wan is suitable for medium to large businesses. “Migration to SD-WAN is managed by our experts so it can be installed and up and running quickly, without the need for multiple vendors. The overall goal is to simplify the IT administrator’s workload, to free them up to focus on adding value to the system”.

Using Cisco technology, Vodafone’s SD- WAN offering optimises network performance over the best available mechanism in the network to meet demand. Connectivity can move from broadband to 4G, increasing application performance and resulting in enhanced user experience. Vodafone says security is embedded across all points of its SD-WAN service, with in-built encryption and firewall that secures data, network and users.

Vodafone Ireland recently signed a contract to provide SD-WAN to Ryanair, which alongside the use of Vodafone’s global network enables a 10-day turnaround in setting up a new airport site.