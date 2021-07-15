Vodafone Extenders Tackle Domestic WiFi Blackspots

15 Jul 2021 | 11.53 am

Vodafone has introduced a range of WiFi extenders to ensure that high-speed broadband delivered to the home doesn’t degrade due to poor WiFi connections inside the house.

According to the company, “using the latest in mesh technology, Super WiFi extenders work together with our Gigabox modem to cover any blackspots, so customers can work, stream, school, game and enjoy life’s big moments online with no interruptions”.

Rental for the extender units (pictured below) is €5 per month.

“As part of the package, Vodafone will offer a dedicated Super WiFi expert to identify the key locations within the home to carry out the installation and ensure customers’ specific WiFi needs are met,” the company stated.

As well as the Super WiFi offering, Vodafone has also introduced its 5G-ready Unlimited Mobile Broadband product at €45 per month over a 12-month contract.

Vodafone says its 5G product can connect over 60 devices through the modem.